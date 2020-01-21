Palestinians paint murals in Jerusalem and face the Israeli occupation - Palestinians

advertisement

“There is graffiti of a bird, a very beautiful bird,” said the young leader of the Jewish settler organization Ateret Cohanim to a group of Israeli visitors. During the Sukkot vacation in October, they strolled through the narrow streets of the Palestinian quarter of Silwan, followed by the strong security of the border police. The Fiihrer declared that the bird was “one of the symbols of Palestinian liberation, freedom,” and said, “I would say it is as beautiful as Hitler’s paintings are beautiful.”

Ateret Cohanim’s tour, which drives local Palestinians out of their homes, is designed to showcase the growing Jewish settlement there. One of the visitors asked the guide about the large, beautiful mural, which is not far from the houses of the Jews. Now let’s go to the old synagogue, where there is a place to sit and drink, ”replied the guide.

Right-wing activists tour through Silwan. – דלד

The mural that has drawn visitors is one of 15 colorful murals that have been affixed to the walls in Silwan in recent months. The bird depicted there is a goldfinch, which, as the Fiihrer rightly stated, has become one of the symbols of the Silwan protest against the occupation and the Jewish settlers.

A Palestinian woman in Silwan, December 2019.

Ohad Zwigenberg

The goldfinch can be seen in many paintings that are part of a political street art project by the Jewish-American artist Susan Green in collaboration with Palestinian residents. The project is called “I witness Silwan” and is about to start. The plan envisages that dozens more murals will be added in the coming months to ultimately cover 150 walls in the village and drastically change its appearance. Green also designs an app that allows users to view the murals and learn more about them and the area.

A girl plays next to a mural in Silwan, December 2019.

Ohad Zwigenberg

A mural in Silwan, December 2019.

Ohad Zwigenberg

Green has been active in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since 1998 when she lived in a refugee camp for three months. “Art in public space in Silwan is a radical and dangerous act,” she explains in the manifesto she wrote for the project. “It highlights the existence of people whose existence Israel denies.”

The locals also cannot say with certainty why the finch was chosen as the symbol. Some mention the prohibition of the nature and park authorities to catch finches as songbirds for breeding purposes, a popular practice among Palestinians. Others believe that it symbolizes freedom and freedom, while some say that its colors are similar to those of the Palestinian flag, which cannot be shown in East Jerusalem.

The first Finch mural was painted in a particularly sensitive place – on Wadi Hilwa Street, not far from the nearby Ir David visitor center. The painting also includes a calligraphy that reads, “My home is not a suitcase and I am not a traveler,” a quote from the work of the famous Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish. The Jerusalem community tried to remove the mural for incitement, but when the origin of the poem was explained, it was left untouched. “The settlers want us to be tourists here,” says Jawad Siam, a social activist in Silwan and director of the Madaa Creative Center, who is a partner in the mural project.

Palestinian women walking past a mural in Silwan in December 2019.

Ohad Zwigenberg

Many of the painted walls are located in the eastern part of the district and face west as if they were intended for Israeli visitors and tourists who overlook the village from Ir David. Many of the murals consist of huge pairs of eyes staring at visitors who come to Silwan from the west side. “In the end, I want Silwan to look in all directions,” says Green.

The eyes that emanate from the walls are not just any eyes – they belong to different figures that symbolize the Palestinian struggle and are intended to convey a message of protest and hope to the villagers. Below are the eyes of Ahmed Musa, a Palestinian from the West Bank, whose picture was taken by the Palestinian-American photographer John Halaka; by Odai, a 14-year-old from the village whose arrest was testified by Green; Rachel Corrie, the American activist who was killed by an Israeli bulldozer in Rafah in 2003; and John Berger, the British poet and art critic who also campaigned for Palestinian rights.

A mural in Silwan, December 2019.

Ohad Zwigenberg

A mural in Silwan, December 2019.

Ohad Zwigenberg

The murals were also inspired by other figures who inspired the Palestinian struggle. One shows the eyes of the Austrian-Jewish psychologist Sigmund Freud. Green, himself a psychologist, attributed the surprising choice to Freud’s last book, “Moses and Monotheism”, in which he describes the Egyptian origin of Judaism through the figure of Prince Moses. “Everything the settlers in Silwan do they do in the name of Judaism,” explains Green. Freud shows how it is possible to talk about religion and monotheism in other ways, and it helps. ”

Not far from Freud’s mural is another through the eyes of Alejandro (Alex) Nieto, a young American who was shot by the police in San Francisco in 2016 without a clear reason. Another picture shows the eyes of Bai Bibyaon, the leader of the indigenous protests in the Philippines.

“I wanted people to look at us. We are here and nobody talks about us, nobody knows about us, ”says Siam. “There is only the idea that Palestinians are terrorists, but we want to say that we are here, we love our country and our homeland. The fixed eyes say to the people we see and they should see us too.”

