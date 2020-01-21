advertisement

Charges against a Palestinian activist were withdrawn last week after evidence was presented to military courts that contradicted prosecutors’ demands.

In 2018, Mohammed Khatib from the Bil’in village in the West Bank was charged with attacking an Israeli soldier and opposing the arrest during a demonstration in February 2015.

According to the indictment, Khatib pushed a soldier into participating in an unauthorized protest. However, the charge was withdrawn after documentation of the incident revealed that border police officers who testified against Khatib had lied.

Khatib agreed not to ask for compensation.

Human rights lawyer Gaby Lasky, who represented Khatib, presented a video showing that the protest was non-violent and that Khatib did not attack anyone or oppose arrest.

The indictment said that while security forces tried to disperse the demonstration, 15 “rioters”, including Khatib, surrounded and ridiculed them, and Khatib twice stabbed a soldier with clenched fists.

However, the video shows a group of demonstrators and photographers some distance away from the soldiers using tear gas to disperse them. The group then approaches the soldiers trying to disperse and drive the group back. The video shows no violence on the part of the demonstrators. A police officer is later seen spraying demonstrators, including Khatib, with pepper spray. The protesters disperse and Khatib remains alone and rubs his eyes. 30 seconds later, a police officer runs towards him, knocks him down and arrests him.

A border police officer testified that Khatib had pushed him and that he had resisted when he tried to arrest Khatib. The police then put him on the floor.

The transcript of the hearings indicated that the statement made in 2018, three years after the incident, was inconsistent.

At first, he said he sprayed Khatib before arresting him. He later said he used the spray after Khatib was already on the ground because he opposed the arrest. He also said that he and another police officer had arrested Khatib, although the incident report shows that the police officer had not seen any Khatib attack officers and that he only joined the action after Khatib’s arrest. When asked who informed Khatib of his arrest, the first policeman refused to answer. However, the video shows how he tells Khatib that he has been arrested.

Access to the courtyard in the Ofer Camp. Emil Salman

Khatib said to Haaretz that he was happy to have been found innocent but was not optimistic. “I was cleared today, but tomorrow you will find something new. The military court is not a court,” he said.

Lasky said, “We are seeing again the ease with which Palestinians are indicted in military courts based on lying reports from border policemen. Without the video, Mohammed would have been severely punished. This is further evidence that the judicial system in the areas is not based on justice and truth-finding, ”she said.

The IDF spokesman said in a statement: “Mohammed Khatib was charged with assaulting a soldier, taking part in an illegal demonstration and disturbing a soldier in the course of his duties. After denying the indictment and hearing the prosecution’s witnesses, the defense provided new evidence regarding the incident. After all the circumstances had been weighed up, the prosecutors decided to withdraw the charges. The court therefore released the accused from these allegations. ”

