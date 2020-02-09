In the 41st innings-over, Shah first caught Shanto and then eliminated Taijul Islam in a similar way.



Pakistan’s 16-year-old tearaway pacer Naseem Shah was the youngest to do a hat-trick in test history when Pakistan stayed in the driver’s seat here on Sunday against Bangladesh on the third day of the first test.

At the end of the game, Bangladesh still had 86 runs to avoid losing to four-gate innings, and swayed at 126/6 in response to Pakistan’s 445. In the first innings, visitors scored 233 goals first.

The last 30 minutes on Day 3 changed the complexion of this test. Pakistan would have wondered if Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and skipper Mominul Haque (37) would have had a smaller target. Then the Naseem Shah show took over when the young Paceman reduced Bangladesh from 124/2 to 126/6.

In the 41st innings-over, Shah first caught Shanto and then eliminated Taijul Islam in a similar way.

With a hat trick, he had Mahmadullah caught by Haris Sohail to complete his triplet.

Yasir Shah released Mohammad Mithun to end the day at a high point for the hosts. Pakistan started day three on 342/3 with a lead of 109 runs.

In addition to Babar Azams 143, Shan Masood scored 100 when he placed 445 on the board. For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed and Rubel Hossain each took three gates.

Short results: Bangladesh 233 & 126/6 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 38; Naseem Shah 4/26) against Pakistan 445 (Babar Azam 143, Shan Masood 100; Abu Jayed 3/86, Rubel Hossain 3/113)