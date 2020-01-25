Pakistani urged to remain vigilant about the spread of Wuhan coronavirus - News

advertisement

The embassy would stay in touch with community members and Pakistani students in Wuhan.



The Pakistani embassy here on Friday advised the Pakistani community and students in Wuhan to remain vigilant and to follow good personal hygiene practices, as instructed by the Chinese Ministry of Health with a view to the outbreak of the new corona virus in Wuhan, China.

advertisement

According to an opinion on its website, the Pakistani embassy has also asked them to meet the efforts of the Chinese health authorities to prevent the virus from spreading and to understand the prevention and control measures and not to leave the city for any reason. .

The embassy would stay in touch with community members and Pakistani students in Wuhan.

In the case of reports of viral infections among members of the Pakistani community and students, they are requested to cooperate with the local health authorities and immediately share the complete information with the Pakistani embassy for assistance.

Students who are faced with the issue of visa expiry can notify their respective universities under intimacy at the Pakistani embassy.

The Ministry of Health of China has also taken additional precautions to reduce the risk of the viral infection.

The local government of Wuhan has announced that all public transportation in the city, including long-distance journeys, will be temporarily suspended until further instructions.

All flights and trains scheduled to depart from Wuhan remain canceled to reduce the risk of spreading the new virus.

advertisement