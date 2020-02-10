The government has informed the Pakistani students that they have to rule out their return for the time being.



Doctoral student Hassan spoke to his father in Pakistan for the last time from his dormitory in the closed Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday when the 80-year-old asked him to come home. The next day, Hassan’s father died of heart disease.

Hassan is one of more than 1,000 Pakistani students in the Chinese province of Hubei who are believed to be the epicenter of the coronavirus and who have been told by their government that they have to rule out their return for now.

Hassan has since stepped up his efforts to travel home as his despair increases because he missed his father’s funeral but has received conflicting information from Pakistani officials.

“You need me during this time, my mother needs me,” said the computer architecture graduate who asked to be identified by only one name to protect his family’s privacy.

His growing concern is shared by other Pakistani students in Hubei, some of whom are increasingly criticizing their government’s response to the situation.

Many other countries, including neighboring India and Bangladesh, have evacuated their citizens from Hubei province when the death toll for viruses increased to 900 on Monday.

Pakistani students and their families, including young children, spend most of the day indoors.

Four students reported that Reuters’ depression and anxiety increased, feelings worsened due to fears of being infected with the virus and uncertainty about how long the circumstances would last.

“My dearest students in China … we are discussing the situation at the highest level intensively and will make the best decision in view of all the factors that will result in a devastating #coronavirus-potential global pandemic,” said Health Minister Zafar Mirza on Twitter Sunday ,

Hassan contacted his university, which helped him leave, and Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing. He said the Chinese authorities in Hubei later told him that he could be evacuated if the Pakistani embassy in Beijing contacted them, but he had not.

A spokeswoman for the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Hassan said he was informed by a Pakistani official on Monday that they were planning to evacuate all students.

However, the students in Wuhan informed Reuters that their hopes of returning were dashed after a video conference between students and Pakistani health ministers and overseas ministers was held on Monday afternoon, ruling out an impending evacuation.

Some of the students said Pakistani officials suggested that Pakistan not have the necessary quarantine facilities.

A spokesman for Mirza said in a statement that the health minister had expressed concern over the student welfare during the conference call, and the Chinese rules said that no one could leave Hubei, but the situation was being monitored.

“After this call, we have no hope from our government that they will evacuate students,” said Sahil Hassan, another PhD student in Wuhan, who listened to the call. “We are all totally disappointed with our government.”