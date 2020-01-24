Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to CPEC criticism - News

advertisement

Because of the Chinese, Pakistan now has “an opportunity to attract foreign investment,” the prime minister said.



Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, rejected the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as “nonsense” and insisted that the project “really help” the country, a media report reported Friday.

advertisement

“When the Chinese came to help us with this Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC, we were really at a low point,” Khan said in a CNBC interview when asked if the project was a debt for Pakistan.

“So we are very grateful to the Chinese for coming to our rescue,” reported Dawn news quoting the prime minister in the interview in Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the annual World Economic Forum.

“They came and pumped in, not only did they give us loans – and the loans are barely 5 or 6 percent of the total portfolio,” Khan said, rejecting the suggestion that the CPEC was a debt trap and added that “this nonsense is “.

Because of the Chinese, Pakistan now has “an opportunity to attract foreign investment,” the prime minister said, adding that his government also created special economic zones to attract investment.

Khan’s comments came after earlier this week, visiting senior US diplomat Alice Wells once again urged Pakistan to reconsider its full embrace of China’s economic initiative, Dawn reported.

Speaking to a think tank in Islamabad, she claimed that there was no transparency in the CPEC projects, and warned that the country’s indebtedness was growing as a result of Chinese funding.

Both Chinese and Pakistani officials have rejected American criticism.

The $ 60 billion CPEC is a major project of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative that aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through an extensive network of highways, railways and sea routes.

advertisement