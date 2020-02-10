In July 2019, Chaudhry announced that Pakistan would launch its first astronaut in 2022.



Pakistan is striving to increase cooperation with the UAE on space, museums and precision agriculture, a senior official said on Sunday.

“We are very interested in developing a museum and a strategy for the future, so we are working closely with the United Arab Emirates on these issues. We also want to improve space cooperation with the United Arab Emirates as they are one Space University have opened. ” Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistani Minister of Science and Technology, said during a visit to the Khaleej Times office.

“I want the UAE Space University to sign MoUs with Pakistani universities as we plan to send our first manned space mission in 2022 and we want the UAE to work together on the mission.”

In July 2019, Chaudhry announced that Pakistan would launch its first astronaut in 2022. The United Arab Emirates sent its astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori to the International Space Station last year, making it the first Arab nation to do this feat.

In addition to exploring space, the country is striving to work with the Emirates in the field of precision agriculture.

“The UAE is one of the largest investors in agriculture. We can offer land and expertise to Dubai companies that want to come to Pakistan and invest in precision agriculture. We can make lucrative deals for these UAE companies,” said Chaudhry.

The minister noted that he gave priority to business-to-business transactions to speed up the process of increased investment between the two countries.

Revival of the film industry

Chaudhry also participated in the Pakistan International Screen Awards (Pisa), which took place in Dubai over the weekend.

The minister emphasized Pakistan’s soft image through such events and pointed out that the film, theater and cinema industry in the South Asian country would be revived quickly.

He was quite optimistic about the revival of the country’s entertainment industry as more and more films and TV series are produced in the country.

“Up to 1969, Pakistan was not just one of the largest film producers. We had around 3,000 cinemas. Unfortunately, the cruelty of geography after 1971 and especially because of the war in Afghanistan hit us hard. In 2005 we went to zero filmmaking, which was the rapid decline of the industry showed.

“We revived it and now have 200 movie screens across the country. The films are back in business,” said Chaudhry.

The opening edition of Pisa, in which the Pakistani diaspora and other members of the South Asian community participated, took place in Dubai. The recently completed TV series ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ has turned the award ceremony.

A large number of celebrities from Pakistan flocked to Dubai to attend the event.

“We are glad that we had Pisa here in Dubai. People from all walks of life – not only from Pakistan – have joined. Members of other South Asian communities have also joined. I would like to congratulate the organizers on hosting such a mega-event.” said Chaudhry.

Back in the saddle

He noted that after years of fighting extremism and terrorism, the country is experiencing a revival in all areas of entertainment, business, sports and society.

“After a long war against extremism and terrorism, we are back in the saddle. After the attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2006, we have just restarted cricket in Pakistan. Security has improved significantly and cities in Pakistan are now much safer” , he added.

He urged Pakistani expats to invest in technology, science, education, biotechnology, and precision agriculture – “and forget about real estate, as this is an old business.”

The minister noted that the government was working on an electronic voting mechanism for Pakistanis overseas.

