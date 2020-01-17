Pakistani Islamists receive 55 years in prison for protests

advertisement

A Pakistani court sentenced 86 members of a radical Islamic party to 55-year prison sentences for participating in violent meetings in 2018 for acquitting a Christian woman in a blasphemy case, a party official said on Friday. The judgments, unusually harsh for Pakistan, were announced late on Thursday evening by the court in Rawalpindi. The process had lasted more than a year.

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, a senior leader of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik party, said an appeal would be made against the judgments. Among the convicted were Ameer Hussein Rizvi, the brother of the fire clergyman Khadim Hussein Rizvi who leads the party. “Justice is not done,” Ashrafi said. “We will contest the judgments.”

Asia Bibi case

The 86 were accused of damaging public property, beating people up and disrupting normal life by organizing sit-ins earlier that year against the acquittal of Asia Bibi. Mrs. Bibi was convicted of blasphemy in 2009 and sentenced to death for insulting Islam.

Her case resulted from an argument with farm workers who refused to drink from the same water reservoir that a Christian used. She consistently denied the charges against her.

The country’s Supreme Court annulled her sentence in 2018, but after harsh Islamists organized national rallies against the ruling, the authorities continued to hold her in pre-trial detention before she was allowed to leave for Canada last year to reunite with her family there. Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are often used to regulate scores or intimidate minority religion supporters, including Shiite Muslims. An accusation of insulting Islam can result in the death penalty, and the mere accusation of blasphemy is sometimes sufficient to spur vengeful crowds, even if courts acquit accused persons.

In two related cases, Salman Taseer, the governor of the Eastern Punjab province, was shot down by one of his bodyguards in 2011 to defend Bibi. His murderer, Mumtaz Qadri, was celebrated as a martyr by hardliners after his execution, with millions visiting a shrine in his honor near Islamabad. Later in 2011, the Pakistani minority minister, Shahbaz Bhatti, was murdered, even after he had demanded justice for Bibi.

Last year the authorities arrested Mr. Rizvi for leading arson. He was later released on bail on medical grounds pending trial.

Last month, a court in Multan Junaid convicted Hafeez, a Muslim professor, of blasphemy and sentenced him to death for alleged dissemination of anti-Islamic ideas. He was detained for six years awaiting trial and spent most of that time in solitary confinement.

A prominent Pakistani lawyer, A.K. Dogar criticized Thursday’s rulings and said they were mostly symbolic and that none of the convicts would spend 25 years in prison, corresponding to a life sentence under Pakistani law.

Dogar was not involved in the case of the convicted members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik. “Prisons of judges of more than 25 years are usually symbolic,” he said. “The convicted person only spends a maximum of 25 years in prison.”

