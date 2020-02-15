Sharif’s lawyer said a new medical certificate had been presented to the court.



An Lahore-based accountability court has accepted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking exemption from participation in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) corruption case for medical reasons.

Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz spoke to the media on Friday, February 14, that the court had been presented with a new medical certificate, The Express Tribune reports.

“Nawaz Sharif is under clinical supervision,” said the lawyer, adding, “he will have a medical exam scheduled to take place in the last week of February.”

Pervaiz said Sharif would not be able to travel to Pakistan given the planned procedures, adding that the former leader would be “brought to justice if he recovered.”

After examining the medical certificate, the court released the former prime minister from his appearance and postponed the hearing until February 28.

In early January, the Punjab province government rejected Sharif’s medical report, alleging that it had been drawn up by a private British doctor instead of his general practitioner in London.

Sharif, who is serving a seven-year sentence, was given bail and was later allowed to go abroad, particularly to treat the disease, which is responsible for the steady decrease in his platelet count.