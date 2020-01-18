Pakistan Supreme Court refuses to hear Musharraf's plea against betrayal - News

advertisement

The Pakistani Supreme Court has refused to appeal, moved on behalf of former President Pervez Musharraf against his conviction in the high treason case.

An informed source told Dawn on Friday, January 17 that the courthouse has returned the appeal because his request cannot be granted unless the submitter submits.

Musharraf’s counsel is expected to soon appeal against the registrar’s decision to return the petition.

On Thursday, Musharraf had moved the top court in an attempt to overthrow the Islamabad court, which was based on December 17, 2019, which sentenced him to death in the high treason case.

Moved by barrister Salman Safdar, the petition had advocated the annulment of the verdict because the trial was being conducted and completed in pure violation of the constitution.

The appeal also sought the right of the public before the Supreme Court in its physical absence, as well as the suspension of the judgment in the interests of justice and fair play.

The December verdict was the first time in Pakistan’s history that a military chief was found guilty of treason and pronounced a death sentence, Dawn news reported.

Musharraf was sentenced to death six years after the start of the trial. The case was filed by the then PML-N government for suspending the constitution on November 3, 2007, when the former leader imposed an emergency in the country.

He was admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated last month.

