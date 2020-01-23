advertisement

India has beaten Pakistan because it spewed “poison and false stories” of monumental proportions in the United Nations, saying it is necessary to hate speech such as fish and “obscure” the international community for truth while Islamabad kashmir has evoked the problem again on the world body.

Pakistan has consistently raised the Kashmir issue on various UN platforms in an effort to internationalize it, but has repeatedly received no support.

Last week Islamabad failed to gain some traction from membership of the UN Security Council when China, “all weather ally,” made another move to raise the issue in the 15-country council. The rest of the Council members agreed that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, who spoke at a General Assembly session on “Secretary-General’s report on the work of the organization” on Wednesday, said Pakistan is indulging in confabulations and the international community is hiding the truth “instead of putting an end to the” warlike and vitriolic diatribe “and taking steps to restore normal ties.

“Just like a fish launches, a delegation hates speech. Every time this delegation speaks, the poison spits and false stories of monumental proportions.

“It is extremely surprising that a country that has completely decimated its minority population speaks about the protection of minorities. Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from the malaise it affects is on its way. Pakistan must remember that there are no buyers for its false rhetoric and must continue with the normal cases of diplomacy, “said Mr. Naidu.

The strong response from the Indian diplomat came after Saad Ahmed Warraich, counselor on Pakistan’s mission to the UN, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks during the session, saying that no other situation “throne distance” of the UN’s responsibility to fulfill its responsibilities reflects more than the decades-old issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

China’s last attempt to raise the Kashmir issue on behalf of Pakistan in the UN Security Council failed last week, with an overwhelming majority of the body considering that this was not the right forum for the bilateral issue between India and Pakistan to discuss.

It was China’s third attempt to raise the Kashmir issue with the UN Security Council since August last year when the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was canceled by the government and the state was split into two union areas.

“We saw another attempt by a member state of the UN, failing in the sight of everyone else. We are pleased that neither an alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the unfounded allegations made by representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora have been found credible today, “said India’s Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin last week.

“We are pleased that the effort was seen as a distraction, and many friends pointed out that bilateral mechanisms are available to address and resolve problems that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,” Akbaruddin said after the session of the Council of January 15. .

