advertisement

The Pakistani Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has postponed the release of the controversial film “Zindagi Tamasha”. The ministry has taken this step over the fear of violence due to alleged damage to religious sentiments.

The film would appear on January 24.

advertisement

According to Dawn’s news, the Punjab and Sindh Province governments prohibit the release of the film after Tehreek-e-Labbaiq (TLP) threatened to protest against the film for allegedly blasphemy.

The proposed protest against the film was also postponed on Wednesday, in a statement issued by TLP’s Publications Department, just hours after the release of the movie release notice.

The story of the film is written by Nirmal Bano and the director is Saramat Khoosat.

??? ??? ??????? ???

An open letter to: @ ImranKhanPTI @ ArifAlvi #Chiefjusticeofpakistan # Chiefofthearmystaffpakiatan # ministerofinformationpakistan @ DanyalGilani #censorboardofpakistan #ZindagiTamasha #pakistanicinema pic.twitter.com/D10lS1V1gw

– Sarmad Khoosat (@KhoosatSarmad) January 16, 2020

Get dozens of threatening phone calls and messages. Do I have to withdraw Zindagi Tamasha? pic.twitter.com/OJB396B1xq

– Sarmad Khoosat (@KhoosatSarmad) January 19, 2020

Firdaus Ashiq Awan, special adviser to the prime minister for information and broadcasting, tweeted: “The Central Board of Film Certification has instructed filmmakers not to publish the film and decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology to consider the matter.”

The Sindh Board of Film Sensors (SBFC) has asked all cinema exhibitors and distributors not to exhibit the film until further orders.

The SBFC said in the notification: “If the film is released for public screening, it can cause religious instability in society and deteriorate the atmosphere, which can be detrimental to the country’s peaceful state.”

The Punjab government information department has also informed Khoosat that the film will be reassessed due to various complaints that have been received.

Khoosat has been asked to organize a special show for this on 3 February in every theater where it can be judged.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court requested a response from the Censor Boards and TLP to a petition filed by the producers in the Lahore Civil Court against interference with the release of the film.

advertisement