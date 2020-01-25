Pakistan is probably not coming out of the gray list of FATF - News next month

advertisement

Pakistan is unlikely to leave the “gray list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), despite active support from its close ally China and tactical support from some Western countries, diplomatic sources told Khaleej Times.

The FATF, an international terrorist financing watchdog, may extend the “gray list” for another six months to give Pakistan sufficient time to take legislative measures to restructure its banking system in accordance with best international money laundering practices of curbing money and financing of terror, sources said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is convinced to join the FATF ‘White List’ in February, but experts and diplomatic sources said the FATF is likely to extend the duration of the ‘Gray List’ for another six months. will allow Islamabad sufficient time to reach 100% compliance for terrorist financing and money laundering.

“The country should in principle be removed from the gray list because it has made significant progress in terms of FATF requirements,” Qureshi said.

At a FATF meeting in Beijing last week, Islamabad submitted its compliance report and received support from the current FATF President China and satisfied some Western countries with his recent FATF action on money laundering and financing of terrorist groups. However, it is still a tough task to win 12 out of 39 votes to leave the ‘gray list’ and go to the ‘white list’, sources said.

During recent meetings of the FATF, Pakistan received Malaysia and Turkey in addition to China.

“Pakistan has done a remarkable job of leaving the FATF ‘gray list’. We have addressed 24 out of 27 concerns at the Beijing meetings and will soon be 100 percent compliant with FATF guidelines,” Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Khan, member of the Economic Advisory Council, headed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In October 2019, the FATF board noted that Pakistan has only performed five of the 27 tasks it has been given to control terrorist financing and money laundering. He asked Pakistan to quickly complete its full action plan by February 2020.

“We have addressed most of the technical issues to ensure that money laundering and terrorist financing operations are no longer taking place in Pakistan. But there is a political side to the FATF that could take six months to leave the” gray list, ” Dr. Khan told Khaleej Times by phone from Islamabad.

Pakistan was placed on the ‘gray list’ by the FATF in June 2018 and received an action plan to complete it in October 2019 or threatened to be blacklisted together with Iran and North Korea.

The right way

If Islamabad comes out of the ‘gray list’, the country can easily get financial help from international and multinational lenders such as the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, ADB and the European Union to support its struggling economy on simple terms.

“The world is ready to help Pakistan ensure compliance with the FATF guidelines because we lack capacity in some critical areas of terrorist financing control, but tolerance for non-compliance is zero. Recent official actions reflect this understanding So a reversal to the bad old days is unlikely, “Pervez Tahir, former chief economist, government of Pakistan, told Khaleej Times.

Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui, president of the Research Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, said that the FATF plenary board meeting in Paris is likely to extend the “gray list” for another six months, despite progress in the majority of concerns who raised it at his previous meeting in October 2019.

“This will mainly be due to opposition led by India, who is vice-president of the FATF Asia Pacific Group and insists that Pakistan be relegated to the” Black Lis, “a movement that is being opposed by China. “gray list,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistan still needs to work on a number of oversight rules on credit transfer laws and buying US dollars from the open market in Pakistan to ensure 100% compliance with FATF guidelines. “Buying US dollars should only be allowed for educational and health purposes abroad,” Dr. said. Siddiqui to the Khaleej Times of Karachi.

Dr. Qais Aslam, professor of economics at the University of Central Punjab, Pakistan based in Lahore, will not be blacklisted because the State Bank of Pakistan has tightened its laws and documentation on money laundering and fined many banks and fined some arrested laundered money.

“Both the Chinese and the Americans do not put Islamabad on the ‘black list’. However, it does not come from the ‘gray list’ because the government has done nothing about drug financing and there are still gaps in the law to capture of large terrorist financing mechanisms of banned organizations, “he said.

The FATF was established in 1989 to control money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It has 35 members and two regional organizations – the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“White List” is still a possibility

Some experts and analysts are convinced that they will leave the ‘gray list’ next month and said that in the last few weeks Pakistan will receive 15 minimum votes because of its active diplomacy alongside practical steps to eliminate the FATF problems.

“Pakistan scores high in a limited timeframe given to address FATF non-compliance with the 27 point action plan. Not far away, only in October FATF denounces the speed of policy action by Pakistani authorities and has fewer than 75 to meet more than 22 non-compliance points or to be blacklisted, “Muzzammil Aslam, CEO of MAFA Macro Consultant, told Khaleej Times.

During the session in Beijing, the Pakistani authorities with all the results walked in and largely dealt with the action plan, with the exception of 1-2 non-compliance.

“It is important that Pakistan did not wait for FATF plenary sessions to be held in February to submit its progress on the action plan, instead sending its important leadership to FATF member states to make them aware of progress,” said he.

“Governor Punjab Muhammed Sarwar met with EU countries to inform about progress. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi kept the leaders of the US, Malaysia, UAE and Saudi Arabia informed.

“President Trump’s meeting with Imran Khan in Davos is very topical. The US four-day Deputy Foreign Minister to Pakistan will give the Pakistani authorities the opportunity to express their political will and take timely action. Given the efforts we are making Pakistan will not be selected and can be raised to the normal “White regime.”

Samiullah Tariq, research director at Arif Habib Limited, based in Karachi, said that Pakistan has made great efforts to meet FATF requirements and improve the geopolitical situation.

“I believe there is a good chance that Pakistan will come out of the ‘gray list’,” he said.

“In my opinion, Pakistan has no choice but to discourage cash and undocumented transactions through meaningful rules and regulations. It should encourage online and documented business practices to have a positive effect on money laundering, tax collection , job creation and export promotion, “Tariq said.

