International flights are expected to start in Dubai next year.



AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline after airblue and Serene Air, will begin commercial operations on domestic routes in June, while international flight service is expected to launch from Dubai next year, Khaleej Times has learned.

The Sialkot-based start-up airline, which is owned by local business people, will initially connect its home base to major airports such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad via weekly flights. It is later planned to connect Peshawar and Quetta and to increase the frequency of flights on the respective route as required, according to an official of the airline.

“We may start international flight operations from the Middle East next year, and Dubai will be the preferred choice for our first overseas service,” said the official, asking to remain anonymous.

The Federal Cabinet recently waived the non-compliance fees for AirSial after failing to receive the Air Operational Certificate within the specified two-year period and after granting the newly launched airline approval to operate.

The airline recently signed a contract with AerCap, a New York-based aircraft rental company, for three Airbus A320s to meet the requirements of the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that at least three planes are required to start domestic operations. It is planned to purchase two more planes to increase the fleet size to five so that the planned international flight operations can begin by next year.

Dublin-based AerCap announced in a statement that three aircraft will be delivered to AirSial in the second quarter of 2020.

“With the rapid growth in air traffic in Pakistan and the liberalization of aviation, AirSial is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap.

AerCap serves around 200 customers in 80 countries and is the world leader in aircraft leasing with 1,360 own, managed or ordered aircraft. Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $ 43.5 billion.

Fazal Jilani, Chairman of AirSial, recognized AerCap not only for recognizing the potential of the Pakistani aviation market, but also for its firm confidence in Sialkot’s business world.

“We at AirSial, together with AerCap, will lead our new partnership at the highest level and together make AirSial the” Pride of Pakistan “,” said Jilani.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, said AirSial put three AerCap Airbus jets into service for takeoff. The real challenge, however, is to expand the flight routes and convince the Pakistani CAA to offer slots so that they can participate directly in the competition with the state-owned airline PIA.

“With Serene Air’s successful presence and brand loyalty, AirSial will have to decide which side of the fence it wants to be on. Does it want to build a more cost-effective presence? Does it want to compete against PIA?” In addition to Pakistan, domestic routes are about sales opportunities. Would you like to be a full service airline or a hybrid? These are all currently unknown elements, “Ahmad told the Khaleej Times.

“While AirSial is going to launch, all they have to do is look at Airblue, which is stagnating, and Shaheen Air, which went bankrupt because it had no idea what business model to use,” he said.

“If AirSial wants to survive in a restricted Pakistani aviation market, it has to be determined which way it wants to go – quickly. Otherwise, this new start-up airline will disappear as quickly as it came into being,” Ahmad concluded.

