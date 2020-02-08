Detailed information can be obtained from the State Department.



The Pakistani National Assembly was informed that a proposal to allow Sikh pilgrims to passport-free entry into the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur was discussed on Saturday, February 8, in order to attract more visitors.

During Friday’s Question Time, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that Indian pilgrims’ entry into Kartarpur following a memorandum of understanding signed between the two neighboring countries is currently not passport-free, The Express Tribune reported.

However, he added that a proposal for entry without a passport would be considered to attract more visitors, for which the State Department could obtain detailed information.

“According to the procedure, pilgrims can visit the corridor from dawn to dusk after presenting an Indian passport or a foreign national with a card of Indian origin along with the passport of their country of residence,” said Shah.

He added that the movement of Indian visitors was regulated by a combination of physical and electronic security systems from the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) along with other law enforcement agencies.

“Visitors within the Gurdwara complex are strictly held through turnstile gates to avoid getting on the Pakistani side,” he said.

“All activities in and around the corridor are monitored by surveillance cameras.”

The Kartarpur corridor, which opened last November to connect the Indian border with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, 4.7 km from Pakistan, enables Sikh pilgrims to travel there without a visa and return on the same day ,

Guru Nanak Dev founded the first Sikh community in Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi River in 1504.