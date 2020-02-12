An anti-terrorist court in Pakistan sentenced Mumbai assassin and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in prison on terrorist financing cases on Wednesday.

A court official confirmed to PTI that Saeed was convicted in two terrorist financing cases in Punjab province. The Anti-Terrorism Court, or ATC, indicted Saeed and his closest associates in the daily hearing on December 11 in a terrorist financing case.

The court sentenced Saeed to five and a half years and fined 15,000 rupees each. The sentences of both cases are carried out simultaneously. The cases against Saeed were registered in the cities of Lahore and Gujranwala at the request of the Counter Terrorism Police Department in Punjab.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the LeT’s front organization responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack, which killed 166 people, including six Americans. The U.S. Treasury Department has identified Saeed as a designated global terrorist, and the United States has offered a $ 10 million reward for information brought to trial Saeed since 2012.

