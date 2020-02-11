Lynsey May

The ten-day event is the first book festival in the Scottish city, with names such as Nikesh Shukla, Maggie Craig and Janice Galloway taking part

Paisley expects a literary delight as his brand new book festival brings brilliant authors to the city. The ten-day Bonanza is full of events related to Radical Voices and Rebel Stories and celebrates Paisley’s contribution to the Radical Wars of 1820 on the occasion of its 200th anniversary.

The festival, supported by Future Paisley, is a contemporary addition to Scotland’s list of book celebrations. Sarah Stewart, who will read Glisk in her poetry book, says: “We have never needed a festival full of grassroots activism and political conversation”, while Dean Atta, part of the “Writing Queer Identities” event, reminds us that just because “Some Voices get airtime and book contracts, which doesn’t mean that all the work has been done. “

The opening event, Renfrewshire Rebels, with author Maggie Craig, poet Jim Carruth and singer-songwriter Heir of the Cursed, will kick off the festival in full swing. The broader program includes numerous readings and insights from rebellious writers of all kinds, including Jackie Kay, Nikesh Shukla, Hollie McNish, Kirsty Wark and Jenni Fagan.

There will also be a number of in-depth discussions, including a panel dealing with access to publications. Panelist and award-winning writer Ever Dundas promises that it will be something to put yourself in, especially when it comes to disabilities and chronic illnesses because they have been neglected. And we don’t just play lip service. we all work to make a difference. ‘Be part of the change, dance in the hallways at a performance by the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers or raise a glass at the birthday bash for John Byrne: The Paisley Book Festival has it all.

Paisley Book Festival, various venues, Paisley, Thu 20 – Sat 29 Feb