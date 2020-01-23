Painting and poetry events coming to the Suffolk Art Gallery in February

advertisement

SUFFOLK, Va. – Several fun events take place in February at the Suffolk Art Gallery!

Start your Valentine’s Day early on 7 February with a Paint Night, Paint Party with local artist Stephanie Gwaltney.

This event is for beginners to professional painters. Gwaltney gives instructions throughout the painting process to guarantee your satisfaction and success. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Registration can be completed in person at the Suffolk Art Gallery or online via the Suffolk Parks & Recreation website. Pre-registration is required and covers the costs of all materials. This event costs $ 40 for children 13 and older. The event is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Program registration ends on January 31.

On February 27 from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. you can participate in the Suffolk Art Gallery and the Suffolk Art League for the annual event Poetry, Prose and Pizza. Host Nathan Richardson returns to Suffolk for an open mic event.

Poets, writers, musicians, spoken words and more are welcome. Present your own original works or favorites of others. Not a writer or musician? Listen to others, enjoy a slice of pizza and visit the Gallery in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Online registration is available in advance and at the Suffolk Art Gallery before the event.

Registration for all these workshops can be completed online, at the Suffolk Art Gallery or at any facility for parks and recreation. For more information about this and other programs, call the Suffolk Art Gallery on (757) 514-7284, or visit the website.

