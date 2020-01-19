Padma Lakshmi turns her head as she shows the fit body

advertisement

So much confidence! Padma Lakshmi starts in 2020 and feels great. She made sure that all of her fans knew exactly that.

The top cook visited Instagram on Saturday, January 18 to show a fantastic photo of herself in a black bikini. “Feel good at 49,” she wrote next to the picture. Check out the below!

People were thrilled with the stunning snapshot as they went to the comment section to respond. “Aging like good wine. Cheers, ”wrote one person. Another added: “It’s just a number – you look fantastic.”

It should come as no surprise that the former supermodel is super fit these days, especially when it comes to training. The reality TV star once shared a video with her 9-year-old daughter Krishna to motivate her. “Thank you, Littlehands, for keeping me at bay. #Tuesday motivation #Pushit #MamaundMe #TwinningandWinning “, she wrote next to a video of her little one, in which encouraging sentences were shouted.

While Padma is of course only about training, she really loves being with her only child – who she shares with Adam Dell. The young girl is extremely important to Padma, especially since Padma was diagnosed with gynecological endometriosis at the age of 36.

“I was told I shouldn’t have children,” Padma said exclusively to Closer Weekly at an Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in NYC in 2019. After she had surgery and had a baby, everything changed for her. “Now I know what life is like on the other side,” she added. Padma also had advice for those dealing with a similar situation.

“Nobody knows your body as well as you do, and you have to proactively take care of yourself and get to the bottom of things,” said the author. “So long I thought that [pain] is part of being a woman, and I grinned and endured it, but it’s not like that. I always say pain is the way your body tells you something not true, so you should listen. “

It seems that Padma not only feels great, but inspires others to feel the same.

