Padma Awards 2020: grateful for honor, say Tamil Nadu, Puducherry awardees

advertisement

Social worker Krishnammal Jagannathan, industrial Venu Srinivasan and litterer Manoj Das have been chosen for the Padma Bhushan prizes from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Carnatic vocalists C. Lalitha and C. Saroja, artist Manohar Devadoss, social worker S. Ramakrishnan, nagaswaram vidwans Kalee Shabi Mahaboob and Sheik Mahaboob Subani and IIT-Madras professor Pradeep Thalappil of Tamil Nadu, and artist V.K. Munusamy from Puducherry receives the Padma Shri prizes.

Krishnammal Jagannathan, 94, leads the Land for Tillers’ Freedom (LAFTI), an NGO working on the uplifting of women belonging to the planned caste and their families, especially in the Thanjavur region. Her daughter Sathya said that Mrs. Jagannathan had worked extensively in areas such as Kilvenmani after the massacre in 1968, when 44 people belonging to the SC community were burned by henchmen from an intermediate caste.

advertisement

“She has helped more than 14,000 landless workers to become landowners and is currently helping the victims of Cyclone Gaja to conquer land they had lost,” she said.

Venu Srinivasan, president and director of TVS Motor Company India, thanked the government and said: “It is a great honor and I feel humble to be recognized. This is a recognition for thousands of employees and colleagues who have worked with me – their efforts have been recognized. “

One of the leading bilingual literary figures in Odia and English, Manoj Das is actively present in the literary and cultural scene of Puducherry. He has been a resident of Sri Aurobindo Ashram since 1963, where he teaches literature and Aurobindo’s philosophy at Sri Aurobindo International University. “I am always grateful in my heart for the response I receive for my writings,” he said.

Carnatic vocalists C. Saroja and C. Lalitha, known as the Bombay Sisters, came to Chennai when they were just in their teens. “We came to Chennai at a scholarship from the Indian government and joined the Central College of Music, where Shri. Govinda Rao taught. We have learned under him for 50 years, “Mrs. Saroja said.

It was while working on a book about Madras that Manohar Devadoss, the artist who sketched the temples and streets of Madurai in great detail, received the news that he had been selected for the Padma Shri. After a retired IAS officer, Jayanthi, donated his drawing from Meenakshi Kalyanam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Mr Modi had written to him and appreciated his art. Devadoss, whose vision has deteriorated over the years, cannot see now.

Handicap no bar

S. Ramakrishnan, founder-president of Amar Seva Sangam (ASS) in Tirunelveli, has worked in more than 300 villages on the rehabilitation of disabled people. Paralyzed from neck to neck, he works on empowering people with disabilities in rural areas.

The Nagaswaram vidwans, Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and his wife Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, come from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and have settled in Srirangam. “We come from a long line of musicians who played the Chilakluripet Paani. We are the 8th generation and our son Sheik Ferose Babu is the ninth in that line. We regard this prize as a recognition of our origins, “said Mr. Mahaboob Subhani.

Pradeep Thalappil, professor, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, said he and his team had developed affordable and safe drinking water solutions with nanomaterials, which already benefited around 9 million people. V.K. Munusamy, who was chosen for the Padma Shri, has adopted the art of terracotta sculpture far and wide. He learned the skill of terracotta sculpting from his parents and has devoted himself to this craft for more than four decades. He has sculpted a wide range of unconventional objects alongside traditional sculptures.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement