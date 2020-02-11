Paddy McGuinness broke his silence in a funny post after Take Me Out was deleted.

The Bolton comic took a goodbye from his show – famous for his catchphrase “no likey, no lighty” – after it became known that he would not return to ITV for another series.

Paddy posted the video to his 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, and he had to make a joke at his own expense while praising the program that put dating shows back on the map.

The 46-year-old said: “Eight weddings, six babies, a generation of teenagers who grew up and watched us on Saturday night.

“ITV overshadowed me and the show over 10 years ago, and I’ll be eternally grateful for that.”

Take Me Out is awarded the contract after 10 years

Paddy continued: “10 years ago … that was before Tinder and Snapchat. Twitter was a little baby, Instagram wasn’t a thing and WhatsApp, well, that was just witchcraft.

“But what I’m most proud of is Take Me Out’s success as it puts dating shows back on the TV card.

“Many thanks to the boys who opposed the love lift and especially the stars of the show, the girls. I will miss spending my Saturday nights with you.”

Then Paddy blew a big kiss on the camera and added: “Lots of love and for the last time it goes out …” Then he picked up his daughter’s toy microphone and said: “Everything out” before dropping it.

And the moderator from Top Gear couldn’t make one last joke: “Right, better to the job center.”

The post was swamped with comments from Paddy’s celebrity friends who call him a “legend”.

Paddy ended his message with a microphone

(Image: Paddy McGuinness Instagram)

This morning star Rochelle Humes commented, “Such good times.”

Robbie Keane added: “Too bad you will miss it, buddy, you were brilliant.”

And Kelvin Fletcher, winner of Strictly Come Dancing, said, “What a legend.”