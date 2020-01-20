advertisement

Paddy Doherty is known as a non-conformist.

And his response to the prostate cancer blow is no different.

Most people will enjoy a meal with friends and family or a glass of soda at home, but Paddy opted for a bungee jump from a bridge instead.

The former star of Celebrity Big Brother teamed up with Daniel Coll (Brassic, Emmerdale) to present a new travel show with a twist.

In the show “Dan and Paddy’s Bucket List”, the holiday duo will visit Kyushu in Japan and try some white knuckle challenges, including paragliding and bungee jumping, to face their own fears and phobias.

Paddy Doherty celebrates beating prostate cancer … by jumping off a bridge

(Image: Rupert Singleton)

You will also explore the traditions and cuisine of Kyushu and indulge in the best Japanese lifestyle.

Paddy said: “We have both had massive health problems lately and decided to go on a great adventure and do a show that is informative, exciting, fun, and has surprising challenges for us.”

(Image: Rupert Singleton)

Doherty, who was originally from Salford, became famous in 2010 after being one of the Irish travelers featured in Channel 4’s My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding documentary.

Daniel Coll (58), who you may also know from appearances on Coronation Street, joins him.

(Image: Rupert Singleton)

He said: “We have had many experiences that I have always dreamed of, such as paragliding, bungee jumps, visiting active volcanoes and watching a live baseball game with a twist.

“I made friends with Paddy when I made a documentary with him and we wanted to do our bucket list in Japan. It is an entertaining show and we hope it will be the first of many. ‘

(Image: Rupert Singleton)

The 10-part series is a joint production by Killion Films, RKB of Japan and Travelxp.

Nisha Chothani, director of Travelxp, said: “The series was shot in 8k technology so that viewers can see the full impact of the adventures we have experienced and the real beauty of Kyushu.

“We all came together and created something great here. Now that we’re on the air, we’re equally nervous and excited. ‘

The series will air on TravelXP (Sky Channel 185) from January 27th to February 5th at 8pm.

