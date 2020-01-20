Packer's QB Aaron Rodgers outperforms Brett Favre for playoff touchdown passes and fans have mixed reactions

advertisement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed out on Sunday night in the NFC championship game when his team lost 37:20 to the San Francisco 49ers. However, he could write team history in the defeat. During the game, the Packers announced that Rodgers has now thrown 40 playoff touchdown passes in his career, surpassing Brett Favre at # 1 on the list. Favre had 39 and the late Packers legend Bart Starr is third on the list with 15.

Rodgers’ 40 touchdown passes in the playoffs are an achievement, but since the team failed to reach the Super Bowl, fans reacted inconsistently to the news. A fan wrote: “Just a Super Bowl! Time to say goodbye to Aaron Rodgers, swap him or cancel his contract. He’s only had one Scot too much in the past few years when he should have stayed at Gatorade. .. maybe he did. ” more Super Bowl rings! ‘

“Hey, we should be glad we made it this far, another fan tweeted.” Most predicted that we would be the last in the division, and we made it one game away from the Superbowl. Unfortunately we lost tonight, but hopefully our newbies will get better in the off season and we will be back next year. ‘

advertisement

“He is about to get past Favre in another category,” wrote a third Twitter user. “Most NFC championship losses in a packer uniform.”

As a talented Rodgers, he didn’t do his best in the NFC championship games. As a starter, Rodgers has played in four conference title games and lost three of them. In these four games, Rodgers made six touchdowns and seven interceptions, achieving a register rating of 78.0.

“Yes, it’s a bit rough now, but it definitely hurts a little bit more than when you started your career just because you realize how difficult it is to get to that point,” said Rodgers after the Forbes defeat. “You notice that I don’t have as many years in front of me as I did behind me, so it’s a little more disappointing.”

Rodgers built a strong career when he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in the 2010 season and won the MVP Prize in 2011 and 2014 second Super Bowl before retiring from the NFL.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement