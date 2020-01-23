Pacers troll Suns for T.J. Warren Trade after striker falls 25 in Phoenix

advertisement

Indiana Pacers Little Forward T.J. Warren took revenge on Wednesday night.

The former Pheonix Sun played in Phoenix for the first time since playing cash (along with a second-round goal) in Indiana and impressed on his return.

With 11 of his 18 shots (61.1%), Warren led Indiana’s 112-87 win over the Suns. He also added three rebounds, three steals and a block, and had only one turnover in 30 minutes. The goal was the 17th time in six seasons when Warren lost at least 25 points in the Talking Stick Resort Arena. It is the eighth time this season that the little striker has reached the mark.

On the other side of the coin, two of Suns’ best players, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, joined by 26 points in the loss.

And although the final whistle sounded, the Pacers weren’t quite finished hearing about the Suns from the off-season trade in which Warren was sent to Indiana for cash.

The extra dose of shade was quickly picked up by the masses on social media:

TJ Warren darkened 20 points tonight. Cash considerations still have to score.

– The Fieldhouse (@FieldhouseEtc) January 23, 2020

TJ Warren – 25 points 3rbs

TJ Warren is an agitator, and the Suns gave him up for no reason, no return, and at exactly the wrong time.

– Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) January 23, 2020

