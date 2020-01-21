Ozzy Osbourne's children learn about their father's Parkinson's disease

advertisement

TV personality Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne talk about father Ozzy OsbourneAfter the father recently found that he was diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease, health problems have arisen.

“It’s really strange how that works,” said Kelly [35] Robin Roberts during a sitting interview with Jack, 34, Ozzy, 73 and Sharon Osbourne on Tuesday, January 21st. “There are a few days that I would go for a walk in this house and I want to say,” There is absolutely nothing wrong with him, “and you think, oh my god, he will be great. We will go on tour next month and then you come back the next day and nothing happened, but it’s like he can’t feel his arm and can’t come off the couch. “

“The hardest thing is watching someone you love,” continued Kelly, noting that it had become a “role reversal” for the family. “Where we need to be, ‘Get out, come on.’ We have to admit what’s going on here so we can get over it, and it took a while for everyone to be on the same page. “

After learning that her father was fighting Parkinson’s disease, Kelly said that she had done everything in her power to make his life easier.

“I know he’s happy when he goes to the studio,” he said Fashion police Star continued. “I set it up and brought it to the studio and that’s all I did. Everything else was it.”

Watching Ozzy made it clear to Kelly and Jack how important the family really is. “We have all learned so much from each other again and it is how much we love each other and how strong we are,” explained the purple beauty. And Ozzy agreed.

However, the fact that he was no longer able to take care of his family so badly affected the singer of “Crazy Train”.

“I come from my working class and hate to let people down. I hate not doing my job. When I see my wife going to work and my kids going to work, everyone goes on their tour – that kills me because I can’t contribute to my family, ”the rocker said to Robin. “I’m much better now than last February. I was in a shocking state.”

“This time a year ago, we didn’t know if Father would ever go again,” added Kelly. Luckily, Ozzy took his health seriously and did everything in his power to get well.

