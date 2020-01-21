Ozzy Osbourne unveils the struggle with Parkinson's disease

advertisement

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to report that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon said to Robin Roberts while sitting next to her husband, “that’s a form of Parkinson’s.”

“There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” continued Sharon.

“It’s like having a good day, a good day and then a really bad day,” she said.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that most people are slow to develop and for which there is currently no cure.

“It was a terrible challenge for all of us,” said Osbourne. “I did my last show on New Years Eve in the forum. Then I fell badly. I had to have my neck operated on, which took my nerves off.”

The announcement came after Osbourne postponed his world tour and remained largely withdrawn during his home recovery. He said he was now on the mend and on taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills.

“I have a numbness in my arm for the operation, my legs are getting cold,” he said to Roberts. “I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s disease or what, you know, but that’s – see, that’s the problem. Because they cut their nerves during the surgery. I had never heard of nerve pain, and it is a strange feeling. “

Osbourne has denied all serious health problems and death rumors in the past few months – even once to deny that he had Parkinson’s, the GMA reports.

“I’m not good at secrets. I can’t go around with it because I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he said.

Sharon announced that the family will “go anywhere to look for answers” and plans to see a specialist in Switzerland in April to boost Osbourne’s immune system. “We have reached a point here in this country where we cannot go any further because we have all the answers we can get here,” she said.

Two of Ozzy and Sharon’s children, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, first discovered that something was wrong with their father. “The hardest thing is watching someone you love,” Kelly said to GMA, telling him about family life last year.

“It has gotten a little bit – I think it is a role reversal for us, where we have to ask ourselves:” Snap out. Come on, we all have to admit what’s going on here so we can get over it and it took a while for everyone to be on the same page. “

Kelly said the diagnosis brought the family together and helped them strengthen each other. “We have all learned a lot from each other again – and it confirms how strong we are,” said Kelly.

Jack, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, said he could refer to his father.

“I understand if you have something you don’t want – but if he wants to talk and if you don’t – I’ll try to enter information,” said Jack.

Osbourne spoke to his fans as a source of support throughout the ordeal. “You are my air, you know. I feel better. I am committed to the fact that I have – a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope that it will hold out and be there for me because I need it, ” he said.

“I want to see my people, you know. It’s like me – I miss them so much,” he added.

“He’ll be out there again,” said an emotional Sharon. “And he’ll do what he likes to do; I know it.”

