Ozzy Osbourne unveiled the interview to diagnose Parkinson's disease

In an emotional new interview, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and his plans to return to the street.

The 71-year-old said he could hide his growing health problems longer and struggle with debilitating pain in his nervous system.

The interview took place in ABC’s Good Morning America, where Ozzy sat next to his wife Sharon, revealing that he was in “constant” pain and described the past year as the worst time of his life.

The Prince of Darkness said his problems had started after suffering a fall at home and undergoing surgery in April 2019. Osbourne said, while the doctors couldn’t be sure if it was the fall or the surgery that was beginning to worsen Osborne’s health.

The Black Sabbath rocker said he wanted to talk about his health problems after false reports continued on social media. He admitted that he felt dishonest for not sharing his problems with his fans. “It was a terrible challenge for us,” Ozzy started. “I had to have my neck operated on, which tore my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of … “

As Ozzy, always his partner and wife, wears off, Sharon adds: “It is Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It is not a death sentence, but it does affect your nerves Body like it’s like you have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day. “

Ozzy then said, “A year ago, I was in terrible shape. I take a variety of medications, mainly for surgery. I have numbness in my arm and my legs are getting cold. I don’t know if it’s Parkinson’s or what. That’s the problem.”

Ozzy and Sharon, who have been married for 38 years, said they had exhausted medical facilities in the United States and would travel to Switzerland in April to speak to a specialist about the disease.

“We will go everywhere to find answers,” said Sharon defiantly.

“We are lucky that we can afford it,” added Ozzy.

“I can’t walk around with it anymore. It’s like I’m running out of excuses. I feel better now that I’ve come to terms with having a Parkinson’s case, ”he said.

While assessing the seriousness of the situation, Sharon also suggested that the sinner would hardly get back on stage because he had been out of work for a long time. “That’ll kill me. I need it, you know – that’s my drug,” Ozzy complained, adding, “I’m not going anywhere.”

