Ozzy Osbourne talks about the 2019 accident and other health issues at GMA

Open. Ozzy Osbourne has overcome a variety of battles in his life, but the legendary rock’n’roll crooner recently showed that nothing was as difficult as 2019. During an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 21, To be broadcast, Ozzy was opened about the life-changing accident, which caused him unsearchable problems for a year.

“It was the worst, longest, most painful and miserable year of my life,” 71-year-old Ozzy told the morning news program in a preview clip. The Black Sabbath frontman continued to draw attention to the severe fall that brought him to the hospital, forcing him to cancel his tour and spend several months in therapy and rehab.

@RobinRoberts sits down with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne as he talks about the fall that postponed his world tour.

January 20, 2020

“When I fell, it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell,” he said as a woman Sharon Osbourne sat next to him. “I just fell and landed like a bang on the floor and I remember thinking,” Well, you’ve made it now, “really calm. Sharon (called) an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

According to an interview with The Sun in September 2019, Ozzy revealed that metal rods that had been surgically placed after a quadruple accident in December 2003 had loosened in his body during the accident. After three operations, he had 15 more metal screws in his spine. At the time, the “Crazy Train” singer joked that the fall took him “out of his ass” and made music again.

Although Ozzy was still stuck in his mouth for a while, he said he hadn’t recognized the seriousness of his accident. “It hasn’t been a real problem for a while,” he said to GMA. “I didn’t notice any difference. Sharon said, ‘Are you okay? You look different. ‘ “

Ozzy’s fall occurred months after he previously had a number of health problems – including pneumonia, surgery for an infection in his hand, and another hospital stay after complications from the flu. Despite the difficult year, the self-proclaimed “King of Darkness” took the stage at the AMA Awards 2019 in November for the first time in over a year.

The Grammy award winner absolutely rocked the 47th annual award ceremony when he stepped onto the stage next door Post Malone and Travis Scott, After the incredible performance, Sharon, 67, praised her nearly 40-year-old husband during an episode of the conversation.

“Oh, it was so good! The show – obviously it was the American Music Awards, so it’s pop music and pretty little girls performing their little dances one after the other. “, 34, with Ozzy – hilariously gushed at the time. “And then suddenly there are so many ugly guys up there and they did it!”

Be sure to catch Ozzy and Sharon on GMA on Tuesday morning!

