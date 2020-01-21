Ozzy Osbourne talks about fighting Parkinson's disease

advertisement

The legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne spoke to Robin Roberts from Good Morning America about his private health dispute.

Ozzy told Roberts that he had a serious fall in January 2019.

“It was a terrible challenge for all of us,” said the 71-year-old rock star. “I did my last show on New Years Eve in the forum. Then I fell badly. I had to have my neck operated on, which took my nerves off.”

In February he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that most people only progress slowly and is not curable.

“It’s PRKN 2,” said his wife Sharon. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then one.” really bad day. “

The rock star said it was time to get clean and let his fans know what he was dealing with.

“I’m not good with secrets. I can’t run around with it anymore because I run out of excuses, you know?” Said Ozzy. “(My fans) are my air, you know? I feel better. I am committed to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope that they will hold out and be there for me because I need it She.”

Fear of health has actually helped the Osbourne family reconnect in a different way.

“We have all learned so much from each other again and it confirms how strong we are,” said Ozzy’s daughter Kelly. Kelly admitted that her father’s diagnosis helped her and her brother Jack get closer last year. Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

Ozzy regains strength and does what he loves most. He recently released his first new music in a decade: “Ordinary Man”.

