Ozzy Osbourne reveals that he has Parkinson's

Ozzy Osbourne has overruled his declining health and recently showed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

The singer “Crazy Train”, 71, brought the news during an emotional interview with his wife, Sharon Osbourne,

“It was a terrible challenge for us,” he admitted during his appearance on Tuesday, January 21st Good morning America, “I had to have my neck operated on, which was nerve-wracking,” he said.

The conversation The 67-year-old moderator ended his statement by saying: “I found out that I have a mild form of … Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. “

The musician denied that RadarOnline.com should not be near his deathbed, but admitted that he is taking a number of medications for the disease.

“It’s not a death sentence, but it affects the nerves in your body,” he said. “It’s like you have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkin syndrome in 2005, admitted that he had “numbness” in his arm and that his legs were “freezing”.

After receiving inadequate treatment in the United States, he and his wife will travel to Switzerland in April to see a doctor who specializes in Parkinson’s.

The former Black Sabbath frontman said he was relieved now because he had “taken possession of” the disease and was determined to get well and return to the stage.

“I can’t wait to get well and get back on the street. That’ll kill me. I need it, you know? This is my drug,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere yet.”

Readers know that Ozzy’s health problems have had a negative impact on his music career since he fell after a 2003 ATV accident and stuck metal bars in the back.

In 2018, he developed a life-threatening right-hand staph infection, and about a year ago, in February 2019, Radar reported that he was hospitalized after a bad case of the flu. At this point he was forced to postpone the European stage of his tour Judas priest, Days later, after suffering from pneumonia, the doctors advised him to “stay at home for six weeks to recover without traveling.” He then canceled other shows in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

At the time, the musician said he was “completely devastated” because he was unable to perform for his fans. “It just seems that everything I touch has turned to s ** t since October. First the staph infection in my thumb and now the flu and bronchitis, ”he said in a statement.

Until October, Radar only found out that his family believed that he would not see Christmas because he “lives off borrowed time”.

Although he had managed to celebrate the holidays this year, Radar only reported that his ailing health prevented him from noticing his wife’s absence during the happy times of the year.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and is asking to be released from his misery!” Said an insider. “He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

“Ozzy is in bed all day and groans in pain. He doesn’t know his family half the time and once thought Sharon was a complete stranger and asked her: “Who are you?” Said the source.

“Sharon was looking for Ozzy from London every day, but now she is preparing for the inevitable,” added the source. “There were times when she wanted to kill him, but now she is afraid of living without him.”

