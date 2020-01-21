advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. In a new interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, he and his wife Sharon announced that they had been diagnosed after a fall last February.

“I did my last show on New Years Eve in the forum. Then I fell badly, ”he explained. “I had to have my neck operated on, which was nerve-wracking.” From there he was diagnosed with PRKN-2, a “mild form” of Parkinson’s. He is currently taking Parkinson’s medication and taking nerve pills. In April he will see a specialist in Switzerland.

“I feel better now that I am committed to the fact that I have Parkinson’s,” he said. “I won’t go anywhere yet.” You can find the interview below.

advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from a number of health problems in 2019. At the beginning of the year, he was hospitalized and had to cancel his tour dates due to flu complications. He later had the fall that he and Sharon discussed in the GMA interview. This year, Kelly Osbourne denied rumors that her father was on his “deathbed”.

Osbourne’s new album Ordinary Man will be released on February 21 via Epic. Earlier this month, he shared the title track of the LP, which includes a duet with Elton John.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRAakLZ-_DQ [/ embed].

advertisement