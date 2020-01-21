Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis: 'GMA' video

advertisement

The fans finally get concrete answers to what’s going on Ozzy OsbourneHealth. The Black Sabbath frontman, 71, revealed during an interview with Robin Roberts on the January 21 Good Morning America episode diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“It’s PRKN2,” woman Sharon OsbourneSitting next to him explained and added that it is “not a death sentence as you can imagine.”

“I’m not good at secrets,” Ozzy continued. “I can’t run around with it anymore because I run out of excuses, you know?”

Stay tuned for more details as this story is in full swing.

