We’re browsing the Far Out Magazine vault to bring you that moment of meta-brilliance when Black Sabbath partnered with Ozzy Osbourne in 1985 to perform on Live Aid for a global audience of 1.9 billion people.

Black Sabbath are undoubtedly metal giants, led by their puzzling front man Ozzy Osbourne, who changed the face of the rock. Its roots go back to the beginnings of heavy metal and indelibly shaped the music before Osborne’s departure in 1980.

The singer had an incredible solo career and established himself as a freelance artist with Blizzard of Ozz in 1980. Meanwhile, the rest of Black Sabbath continued for two more incredible records with Ronnie Dio and some less brilliant work with Deep Purple is Ian Gillan.

It meant that Stills Nash & Young gathered for a special appearance on Live Aid in 1985 when the above powers came to join Led Zeppelin, The Who and Crosby. The event was a benefit concert with two venues. Incredible deeds appear on the stage for those affected by the ongoing Ethiopian famine.

The event was referred to as the “global jukebox”, with two concerts simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London, England, United Kingdom (72,000 visitors) and at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States (approximately 100,000 visitors ) people took place). An estimated 1.9 billion people (40% of the world’s population) watched the legendary performance play out, and the opportunity to perform in front of such a global audience proved too tempting for Osbourne and Sabbath to be refused.

Despite being billed as Black Sabbath feat. Ozzy Osbourne felt that Live Aid could mark her return. “We probably thought this might be the first step to get back together,” wrote Tony Iommi in his 2011 autobiography, Iron Man.

The guitarist and Sabbath are famous for their antics off the stage and when they got back together one was inevitable. Iommi recalls: “We came to the rehearsal room and should rehearse three songs. Instead of doing that, we talked about old times … We went back to the bar afterwards, had a great time together and were seriously bothered. ”

So, as expected, Osbourne and Sabbath, when all acts focus on their moment and enjoy the occasion for the joyful connection of mankind, would arrive at the global show with a hangover. The band would be between Billy Ocean’s bouncy set and Run DMC Hip-Hop Masterclass – not a pleasant place.

The band was unveiled when Osbourne was the center of attention in a purple winged cloak, full of jewels and clearly ready to take the opportunity, despite feeling the effects of the night before. Confidently, he tries to cover the entire length of the stage and move the crowd to the pandemonium.

It was not a situation when Sabbath rose on the occasion: “I had a terrible hangover,” said the guitarist. “So I put on my dark glasses and we played” Children of the Grave “,” Iron Man “and” Paranoid “in bright sunlight. It was a great thing and we are certainly aware of the importance of the event, but it was very quickly over. ”

The band played “Children of the Grave” and “Iron Man” with inflated professionalism. But after trying to deal with the mammoth crowd again before the last song, “Paranoid”, the coffin was closed and a call and answer howled, lacking the second part of the equation.

This should not be the moment when the Black Sabbath reunited and rose into the sunset on a wave of critical applause and applause. The amount might just be too diverse for Sabbath’s heavy stone to set hearts on fire, or maybe it was because it was 9:52 a.m. and the beer wasn’t immersed, whatever it was, it shouldn’t that of the Black Sabbath was his great day.

It was just a hangover in front of 100,000 people.

Watch below how the band performed in front of 1.9 billion people on Live Aid in 1985, causing a terrible hangover.

