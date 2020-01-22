Oxford woman arrested with drug paraphernalia after traffic stopped at Pinellas Plaza

advertisement

Deborah Lynn Reed

An Oxford woman was arrested with drug paraphernalia after stopping at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Deborah Lynn Reed, 53, drove a silver GMC pickup at around 6 p.m. Tuesday when she was arrested for missing complete stops, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, born in Holyoke, Mass., Was rummaging in her purse and looking for a driver’s license when a MP noticed that the stem of a glass pipe stuck out of a glasses case. A crystalline substance at the top of the tube appeared to be methamphetamine.

Reed was arrested for possession of drug supplies and posted to the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after paying $ 1,000.

Reed was driving the same truck last November when a K-9 noticed this during a traffic stop. At the time, she was in the possession of a pipe and was arrested on charges of possessing drug supplies.

