LOS ANGELES – A mountain lion was killed in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to a press release from the National Park Service, this was the first to be killed under state law.

A four- to five-year-old mountain lion named “P-56” lived in the west of the Santa Monica Mountains south of Highway 101, where a local owner killed him on January 27th. In the past two years, the landowner had reported nine attacks that resulted in the loss of 12 animals to the mountain lion, the release said.

Mountain lions are designated as “specially protected mammals” by California and hunting has been banned since 1990, according to the NPS.

However, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife introduced a “three strike” policy in December 2017 that allows owners to kill mountain lions. If the cat has killed or injured animals or pets, an owner can kill a mountain lion after using “non-lethal means” to deter the lion, NPS said.

The valet service has been studying the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains for 18 years.

“Losing a breeder is a problem for the study, especially when the population is already very small,” said Jeff Sikich, the project’s lead field biologist. “There are always animals out there that are not being chased. There is currently only one adult male in the Santa Monica Mountains that we are chasing and that is P-63.”

According to the NPS, P-56 was caught for the first time in April 2017 and equipped with a GPS tracking collar.

