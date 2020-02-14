A tipped dump truck delayed southbound traffic on the Southwest Freeway on Friday, February 14, 2020. A tipped dump truck delayed southbound traffic on the Southwest Freeway on Friday, February 14, 2020. Photo: Houston Transtar

Overturned dump truck causes traffic on the Southwest Freeway to crawl

An overturned dump truck has blocked all major lanes south in the United States 59.

Pictures of Houston Transtar show the truck on its side and block most of the traffic. Cars squeak past on the right shoulder.

It is unclear whether injuries have been reported.