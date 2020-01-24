Overturned crane and motorcycle crash blocks SH6 south of Nelson

advertisement

Samantha Gee / Stuff

Emergency crews at the crash site on the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway, SH6.

Two serious accidents within an hour have blocked separate parts of State Highway 6 on Friday.

Around 13:50 a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash between a truck and the motorcyclist on the Upper Buller Gorge section of SH6, near Iron Bridge, police said.

Emergency services responded and the serious crash unit was notified.

The Buller Gorge Road was closed off at Sullivan’s Bridge, south of Murchison, with motorists having to travel to the west coast to detour via SH65 and Reefton.

Further north at around 1 p.m. a crane rolled on the back of a truck on the road along the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway, on the Hope Saddle.

It was understood that one person had been injured and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter had responded to the incident.

It is expected that it will take a few hours before the road is clear.

The traffic was moving, but the road was in one lane and was expected to stay in place for a few hours to reset the crane and clear the road.

