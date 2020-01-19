Overnight vandalism leaves vehicles in Poway damaged

advertisement

POWAY, California – Authorities are investigating a rash of vandalism and burglary that occurred overnight in Poway on Sunday.

Several cars have been damaged or destroyed, according to the San Diego County Sheriff Department. In many cases, the affected vehicles were left unlocked.

Dana Duplessis woke up to find that her window was broken. Nothing was stolen, but she has to replace the window now.

“What was the point,” said Duplessis. “I wish there were hobbies for people other than cars.”

In Steve Stratton’s case, thieves stole tools and other personal items from his truck. He said this was the third time that his vehicle had been damaged or damaged.

“I feel hurt,” said Stratton. “I work hard for what I have. That’s not fair. That is not right.”

These latest slumps occurred about four months after a similar crime was reported in Poway. The authorities have not said whether they believe the reports of vandalism may be related.

Anyone with information about the vandalism was asked to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

