The population of very wealthy individuals (VHNWIs) with a net worth of $ 5 million ($ 18.35 million) to $ 30 million ($ 110 million) grew in the Middle East by one percent to $ 73,680 while their wealth also in the UK, the pace grew to $ 751 billion (Dh 2.75 trillion).

According to the latest Wealth-X report, the Middle East in 2019 was the fifth largest region with VHNWI and the only region in 2019 where the growth in population and total wealth of VHNWI has slowed compared to developments in the previous year.

“This was in part due to its outstanding performance in 2018, when the Middle East saw by far the most dynamic wealth growth in all regions, but it also reflected the challenging environment for wealth creation in 2019. Slowing economic growth, subdued global Oil prices, increased political instability in Lebanon and Iraq, increasing geopolitical tensions between Syria and Iran, and a break in relations within the Gulf region, “said Maeen Shaban, director of research and data analysis at Wealth -X.

Asset portfolios received limited support from domestic equity markets, which could not keep up with the growth of other regions, while local currencies generally weakened against the US dollar.

The study found that the Middle East countries have the highest proportion of VHNWIs whose wealth comes from inheritance or a combination of inheritance and self-created wealth. Family businesses are particularly important to the economies of these countries and play an essential role in transferring wealth across generations.

Worldwide, both the population and the wealth of the VHNWI grew by 10 percent to USD 2.7 million and USD 26.6 trillion (Dh 97.6 trillion). Around 80 percent of the VHNWI population have created their entire wealth on their own.

North America was the leader with both VHNWIs and their collective wealth, increasing 15 percent. Africa and Asia also saw population growth of over 10 percent and an increase in prosperity. Europe saw growth of just over five percent, while Latin America and the Caribbean stagnated.

The top 10 countries for VHNWIs are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea and Italy. While the top 10 cities with the highest number of wealthy individuals are New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC and Dallas. The top 10 VHNW cities made up 20.5 percent of the global VHNW population in 2019. This was slightly above the 19.6 percent share in 2018 with a net increase of 72,615.

In terms of the source of wealth, almost 85 percent were homemade, while 10.6 percent were inherited / homemade and 4.7 percent millionaires were inherited.

Wealth-X predicted last year that around 16,700 VHNWIs would pass their wealth on to the next generation in the Middle East, which is estimated at $ 572 billion (Dh 2.1 trillion) over the next 10 years.

The Family Business Council – Gulf (FBCG), a non-profit organization, had estimated that assets worth around $ 1 trillion (Dh 3.67 trillion) would be transferred to the next generation in the Middle East over the next 10 years.

According to the latest Wealth-X report, the VHNWI population is heavily male-dominated, with men accounting for 86 percent of all people. When examining gender for sources of wealth, a large majority of male and female VHNWI created their own wealth. However, the proportion of women who have either inherited or inherited their wealth and then created additional wealth is considerably higher than that of men.

