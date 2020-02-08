Most drivers were caught by undercover officers.



According to the police, more than 3,000 private cars were confiscated in Abu Dhabi last year after it was determined that their owners were using the vehicles for unauthorized lifting services.

Drivers were caught picking up passengers from the street and then taking them to various locations in the capital.

The Abu Dhabi police said that a total of 3,376 vehicles were seized during the 1,115 inspection campaigns that were conducted across the Emirate last year. The operations were carried out in coordination with the Integrated Transport Center.

Most of the drivers were caught by undercover officers picking up or dropping off commuters.

Modus operandi

According to police investigations, the majority of vehicles that offer illegal taxi services were owned by individuals and not by companies. Sometimes the owners employ unlicensed drivers.

The unauthorized service typically transports commuters who travel from the city to outskirts such as the Musaffah industrial area, the city of Mohammed Bin Zayed, Bani Yas and other areas, especially on weekends.

The drivers – mostly Asian men – pay around Dh 10 per person and each take four passengers.

Brigadier General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, director of the criminal security sector, said: “Drivers who operate the illegal taxis have no license or permission to offer this service, and some of the vehicles are not insured.”

The Department of Transport (DoT) authorities have previously warned that illegal taxis endanger the safety of commuters as people driving these cars are unlicensed and may be illegally staying in the country.

Officials urged the public not to use such services and to rely only on taxis with certified license plates.

According to the Federal Traffic Act, a fine of 3,000 Dh is imposed for the illegal transportation of passengers. 24 traffic points; and a 30-day seizure.

By Ismail Sebugwaawo