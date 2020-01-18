Ovechkin binds Yzerman for career goals; Cap top islands 6-4 | National sport

advertisement

UNIONDALE, NY (AP) – Alex Ovechkin has made a career out of scoring big goals in big moments. His last milestone was no different.

Ovechkin had a hat trick for the second consecutive year to take Steve Yzerman ninth on the career goal list, and the Washington Capitals scored a 6-4 win over the New York Islanders in the third round with five goals.

advertisement

“To be honest, it’s special. It’s history. Great names,” said Ovechkin, who is now two goals ahead of Mark Messier and the eighth goal ever.

Jakub Vrana scored the starting goal at 2:30 after the islanders flipped the puck in their own zone. The league’s best capitals extended their winning streak to four games, while the islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Ovechkin also overtook Mario Lemieux as 10th on the career list. His 692nd goal came on an empty goal late in the third half to seal the win.

“These are players I used to look up to,” said coach Todd Reirden. “It was an honor to play against them. Now seeing Ovi overtake them – with lots of games ahead of them – is special and fits the way he did it tonight. “

Washington’s Ilya Samsonov parried seven times before Braden Holtby, who scored four goals in 22 goals.

Semyon Varlamov gave up four goals in the third half and ended the game with 24 saves. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Devon Toews had given the islanders a 4-1 lead in the third half.

Ovechkin’s 690th goal fell at 10:22 in the first half, giving Washington a 1-0 lead. He scored his 691st goal with 5:18 from third to 4: 3 after Carl Hagelin had scored for Washington in the third.

Tom Wilson ended the game at 14:32 on the third, his 14th goal of the season, before Vrana scored his 22nd goal of the season. Ovechkin’s outsider was his 34th goal of the year.

“We have a really strong group here,” said Vrana. “We believe in each other and, as you know, even though we lost three goals, we continued to put pressure on and a lot of people might think that the game is over, but … we stay with our game and it’s nice that To win. ‘

Nelson made it 1-1 with his team leading 19th goal at 13:11 of the first. The islanders took the puck on the boards, which allowed Anthony Beauvillier to feed Nelson in the high slot. Beauvillier’s assistant extended his series of points to three games.

Cizikas gave the islanders a 2-1 lead at 3:49 p.m. and Eberle filled them in at 9:31 a.m. with his fourth goal in his last six games. The goal was the power game, the first power game goal Washington had given up against San Jose since January 5.

Toews touched down the islanders at 5:25 p.m. at four.

“It’s a hard loss, no question,” said Josh Bailey from New York. “We positioned ourselves well to win the game. We just had to hold on to the game we were talking about. We knew they would have a bump. Try to weather this storm a bit and get back to work, but you’ve just found a way to keep shaking it. This stings. ‘

NOTES: Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom has 11 points in his last 11 games (one goal, 10 assists). … Anthony Beauvillier scored a point in four consecutive games against the Capitals that goes back to last season. … This was the last game of the Capitals before an eight-day break. The islanders are 11-6-1 when they play at the Nassau Coliseum this season. … The islanders scratched F Michael Dal Colle and D Sebastian Aho. … F Travis Boyd was scratched for Washington.

Capitals: Off until January 27th in Montreal.

Islanders: Play in Carolina on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement