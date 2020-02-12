Square Enix and developer People Can Fly have released a reveal trailer for at E3 2019 Outrider, In addition to the previously announced versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The actual release of the game has been postponed from its planned summer release to Holiday 2020, which could potentially make the game a launch title for next-generation hardware.

Square Enix also announced that on Thursday, February 13, at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, there would be a live stream on Twitch for Outriders with gameplay director Bartek Kmita, lead author Joshua Rubin, and the presenter Malik Forte will be shown.

“As mankind bleeds to death in Henoch’s trenches, you create your own outrider and embark on a journey across an enemy planet. With a wealth of stories spanning a diverse world, you leave the slums and slums of First City behind and cross forests, mountains and deserts in search of a mysterious signal. “

