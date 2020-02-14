The wedding, with which Outlanders premiere begins in the fifth season on Sunday (Starz, 8 / 7c – although it is now streamed via the network app) is a wonderful time of family togetherness, the beautiful Scottish locations and the excitement about the beginning a new chapter for Clan Fraser.

And you should enjoy it best now, series star Sam Heughan advises, because life will soon be hectic for Jamie, Claire & Co.

He remembers how he made Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna’s wedding to Roger, which caused a lot of dismay at the end of season 4. The event was shot in 2019 over the course of a week or so in one of the most beautiful times of the year in Scotland.

“It’s all outside and it was the first thing we shot. It was a beautiful end to the Scottish summer. It was breathtaking and a really good start,” said Heughan during a visit to TVLine’s offices. “I think hopefully the fans will really enjoy spending time with the family before – you know, it’s Outlander – things go south. “

It refers to the deal Jamie made last season with English governor Tryon, who put the Scotsman deep in the Crown’s debt. Although Claire and Jamie discussed the conflict of interest in Season 4, they ultimately decided to address the issue when the American Revolution was near. As the audience witnessed the season finale, however, the schedule was sped up: Tryon is actively looking for members of the Regulators opposition group, led by Jamie’s godfather Murtaugh.

There is a touching moment in the premiere when both men recognize what they have to do and how their sense of duty separates them during the inflammatory period in the colonies. Jamie is “between a rock and a hard place because he is usually a man of his word and honor,” Heughan notes, adding that some of the season’s cutscenes have covered Jamie’s efforts to reconcile his actions with that what he thinks is right.

“Jamie is still struggling with this shared loyalty because he has to be on the side of the redcoats, the British he’s fought against, and his entire culture wiped out by them,” he adds. “Yes, it doesn’t suit him at all.”

What goes well with Fraser’s Ridge’s Laird: the role of leader, provider, and protector for his ever-growing flock of family members and friends – not that he ever consciously followed it. “He never wanted to be the leader. It’s natural, ”says Heughan. “I think he got very like Colum, his uncle, from season one. He grew up in Culloden, where he was that natural leader and could just see what needed to be done.” As the season progresses, he will see this tour himself. The tendencies increased as he looked after all men, women, children, and animals (including a cat named Adso, who readers of Diana Gabaldon’s books on which the television series is based, known) who live on his land.

Jamie’s expansive family may be a joy for him and Claire, but Heughan says the presence of characters like Brianna and Roger’s son Jemmy and Marsali and Fergus’ child Germain made for some long working days during the wedding shoot.

“I think the hardest part, to be honest, this season is the kids we had,” he says with a smile, if a little tired. “We have so many children on the set and it’s difficult. So that was the biggest challenge.” The payout was worth it. The opening time of the season “really prepares the rest of the season,” he says foundation. “