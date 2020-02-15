(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a3FGwlAYqk (/ embed)

(Warning: The following contains lightweight spoilers for Season 5 of Outlander. Read at your own risk!)

Outlander officially returned when Starz dropped the season 5 premiere a few days earlier in honor of Valentine’s Day. The series returns to its roots this season. A common theme of the four episodes shown in advance for critics is that, even if he ventures into the dark, Outlander remembers his joyful spirit and finds new ways to sweep even small moments.

The show begins with the Frasers a few months after the fourth season finale, with the wedding of Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) to Fraser’s Ridge. It is a joyful gathering that will bring all the settlers from the crest to the large house that Jamie (Sam Heughan) has built for his family on the land granted by Governor Tryon. The wedding not only triggers feelings of nostalgia (weddings were traditionally very funny events for Outlander fans), but also starts the season carefree after three tragic or stressful seasons. Although Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) turns out to be alive and well during the celebrations, the wedding brings people together and connects the Frasers as they prepare for the upcoming revolution.

After the wedding, Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) set out to form a militia for Tryon to stamp out the regulatory uprising that threatens the Crown’s livelihood. It is very reminiscent of Jamie and Claire traveling through the Highlands in season 1 to collect rents, but that’s not the only way this season feels like a return to form.

The overriding threat is the impending revolution, in which Jamie and Claire try to find the best time to change their loyalty to the colonies without endangering their country – much like in the early seasons with the impending Culloden threat. Bonnet is now the first villain in the series to feel like a real sequel to the terrible Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). The intense emotional impact it has on the entire Fraser family means that the hair on your neck will stand up when mentioned, as opposed to the more metaphysical threats (time travel, victim witches, Native American ghosts) that the family faces has been exposed lately.

As the Frasers tour North Carolina and gather soldiers (while looking for Bonnet), each episode feels like a different kind of adventure. The premiere shows the big party and in the second episode Claire plays with the limits of time travel again. In the meantime, Episode 3 feels like a straight horror movie. Though it’s definitely the same story, the slight changes in tone and style bring Outlander a refreshing feel, which isn’t an easy task for a show in five seasons.

While the return to the show’s roots feels like a good change from the constant upheavals, the narrative has been going through fans for the past couple of seasons (moving to America, settling on the ridge, Brianna and Roger coming back in time) , Outlander should be careful about feeling too comfortable, otherwise it feels like we’ve seen it all before. For example, we saw Jamie and Claire survive an uprising. How will it be different this time? And how does it bring them closer together? These are the questions we’re looking forward to over the course of season five.

The premiere of Outlander season 5 is now available in the Starz app and will officially premiere on Sunday, February 16, at 8/7 on Starz.

TV Guide review: 3.5 / 5

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Photo: Aimee Spinks