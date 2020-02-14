Let’s go for a short walk TECNOValentine’s Day reminder and we start from 2018 to 2020. For Valentine’s Day 2018, TECNO requested entries from Nigerians to suggest who they would like to give a nice, romantic surprise and why.

Three entries were chosen at random, and so it went; TECNO has teamed up with these three people to plan when and where their loved ones will be surprised on Valentine’s Day.

These loved ones were all in very different places, but TECNO met all three meticulously and serenaded them with beautiful saxophone interpretations. TECNO also accompanied gift bags and bottles of wine and we cannot even describe how pleasantly surprised they were all.

Thanks to TECNO, you will never forget Valentine’s Day 2018.

The following year, TECNO raised the bar a few steps. Four couples were given a romantic weekend getaway. They were all staying at the Radisson Hotel and had the best experience of their lives all weekend.

You got a celebrity visit from Kunle Afolayan who brought his Kembe trousers from his fashion line and gave them to all 4 pairs.

They watched a romantic film from the VIP area of ​​the IMAX cinema Lekki. Then they went on a boat trip, played games and had a lot to eat and drink. TECNO has created a channel through which these couples can fall in love more deeply, and this happened directly in front of our faces.

For Valentine’s Day 2020, TECNO broke the glass ceiling. You would think, of course, that their Valentine’s Day track record was hard to beat, but they not only surpassed them, but things were seamlessly brought to a new high.

TECNO focused on intended couples with a fixed wedding date who were asked to share their love story on the smartphone brand’s social media platforms. The goal was to sponsor a happy couple’s wedding reception of 1.5 million naira.

Instead of choosing just one winner directly from social media, TECNO selected 4 couples, accommodated them in the Radisson Hotel and gave them various romantic experiences that conjured up a radiant and lasting smile for days on end. They were brought to a Thai restaurant and movie theaters on a beautiful luxury bus courtesy of Coscharis Motors.

The spokesman for Coscharis Motors, Abiona baby bark, visited the couples while they were having lunch on the first day, and even gave them tips for the marital journey that they will all undertake.

To decide who the winning couple would be, they had a series of games that the couples had so much fun that they literally forgot that they were playing for 1.5 million naira.

At the end, Tobi Odebode and Patrick Nwafor won by the points they have earned from the games, and rightly so! These guys know each other so well.

At this point, some things are clear; TECNO never does anything shabby. TECNO is big in big gestures, and they got bigger this year. TECNO loves and appreciates its fans and would take every opportunity to prove it in as many ways as possible.

Sponsored content