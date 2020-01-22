Ousted Recording Acad. CEO claims Grammy Corruption + More

advertisement

Deborah Dugan, the former CEO of the Recording Academy who was put on “administrative leave” amid allegations of misconduct on Thursday (January 16), filed a complaint of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In the submission, Dugan reports that she was sexually harassed during her tenure at the Academy and lists a number of important issues within the organization, which organizes the annual Grammy Awards.

The New York Times reports that Dugan as CEO has been removed following a complaint from her assistant, who had also worked for Dugan’s predecessor, Neil Portnow, and accused Dugan of bullying. In her EEOC complaint, however, Dugan claims that she filed her own complaint with HR in December, after being sexually harassed by Joel Katz, the legal adviser of the Recording Academy and a former board member. Her complaint also mentions additional issues: gender and racial discrimination on the part of the Academy; that the Grammy Awards appointment process has been damaged; and that Portnow resigned after being accused of rape, some of which, according to Dugan, the Times, had outlined in a memo to HR.

According to Dugan’s EEOC complaint, the discrimination she faced at the Recording Academy began immediately: she was “offered considerably less compensation than her male predecessor, Portnow,” and when she asked for more money, her request was rejected “and she was told that she should be happy to earn more than in her previous position. “While Dugan’s complaint is largely focused on her own experiences, she also shares moments of discrimination experienced by two other former female Recording Academy executives and a temporary worker who is black and gay.

Likewise, Katz’s harassment of Dugan began before her tenure as CEO of the Recording Academy. Her complaint reports that Katz invited her to a private dinner in May 2019, in which he was “disturbing and completely inappropriate” to Dugan and allegedly tried to kiss her at the end of the meal. In the same month, Dugan claimed that she heard in a board meeting that a recording artist from abroad accused Portnow of raping her after performing at the Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Dugan heard of the allegation against Portnow prior to a full-board vote on whether or not to give Portnow a bonus for his work with the Recording Academy, although all board members were unaware of the allegation. Earlier, before hearing about the rape, Dugan had asked the board to hire Portnow as a $ 750,000 consultant, and she refused.

Similar issues of discrimination and favoritism are abundant within the Grammy Awards process. In her EEOC complaint, Dugan claims that the Recording Academy board uses Grammy nominations “as an opportunity to propel artists with whom they have relationships,” including ensuring that certain songs are nominated for prizes so that they can be performed during the ceremony. She also reports that board members will consider potential nominees, despite not receiving enough votes from Academy members.

“When Ms. Dugan referred her ‘concerns’ to HR, she specifically instructed HR to ‘take no action’. Nevertheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to assess both Ms Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. These investigations are ongoing. still, “says the Recording Academy in a statement (quote via Pitchfork). “Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by the actions of Mrs. Dugan and we are trying to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”

In a statement of their own, Dugan’s lawyers say that she “has repeatedly expressed concern throughout her term of office at the Academy, and has even given large presentations focused on diversity and inclusion at board meetings,” and note that “artists, other board members and employees have raised almost all of Mrs Dugan’s concerns. “

“As claimed, the Academy has lost its way and left the recording industry, focusing instead on self-handling and closed its eyes to the ‘boy club’ environment, obvious imperfections and conflicts of interest,” they add. “Mrs Dugan never intended to make this a public fight, precisely because of her love of music and the members of the recording industry. Unfortunately, silence was made impossible by the repeated leaks of the council and the disclosure of false and misleading information. to the press. “

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (January 26).

