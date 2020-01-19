Last week Code Orange returned with a new single Underneath – taken from their upcoming album with the same name.
Underneath is scheduled for release on March 13 via Roadrunner Records and is the successor of their 5K-rated album Forever 2017.
Exclusive speaking to Kerrang! about what Code Orange hopes to achieve with the next era of the band’s story, drummer and singer Jami Morgan say: “We want to grow and do things that bands from our world have not had the opportunity to do, that we have scribbled and clawed our way to do this – like Coachella.
“We’re going to take advantage of those opportunities and wave at the fence; we’re going to risk it all and see where it can go.”
READ THIS: The 50 best American hardcore bands at the moment
Speaking of the state of rock and metal – and where Code Orange fits – Jami is typically vocal about what their new album represents.
“I think there are a lot of great things in rock and metal, but there aren’t a lot of things that feel super relevant. I think a lot of older things now feel more relevant than some of the current things that come out.”
He continues: “I don’t say that about hardcore or extreme music, but in terms of something that bursts the surface – which I intend to do – I don’t feel that something is incredibly relevant in a way that is not just trying be a transparent cash-in attempt to co-opt what’s cool. This record isn’t, but it’s more relevant than anything that comes out this year in rock and metal. Period. “
Speaking earlier about the new single Underneath, Jami said it is about facing duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in a crowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana.
“Everyone has a voice and nobody seems to matter … plunges through the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, worries and regrets to confront the monster built underneath.”
Below is available to book now.
Under tracklist:
1. (deeper than before)
2. Swallow the entire rabbit
3. In fear
4. You and you alone
5. Who I am
6. Cold.Metal.Place
7. Sulfur all around
8. The easy way
9. Delete scan
10. Last people left
11. Fall and carbine
12. Back in the glass
13. A splinter
14. Underneath
READ THIS: The United States of Hardcore