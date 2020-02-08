“The beauty of the pictures moves me to contemplation, because a meadow delights the eyes and subtly fills the soul with the glory of God.” St. John Damascene

The story of Our Lady of the Bowed Head begins in Sicily in 1610. A Carmelite monk named Dominic of Jesus and Mary was commissioned to inspect an old, dilapidated house to see if it was suitable for conversion into a monastery. As he walked through the grounds, he came across a pile of rubbish. Father Dominic glanced at the rubble and walked on. Suddenly he stopped. Something or someone told him to go back and take a closer look at the trash.

He followed the request and returned to the garbage heap. He grabbed a broken stick and started to separate the mountains of garbage. When he saw the edge of a picture frame, he stopped. He carefully shoved away the debris that surrounded the picture, which he now realized was a painting. He saved the work of art from the impending fate, pulled it out and found that it was an old oil painting of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

He couldn’t believe that someone had thrown such a beautiful picture of Our Lady into the trash. Brother Dominic wrote that he apologized to Mary first. He said, “I’m sorry, dear mother, that someone treated your picture so horribly. I will take it to the monastery and repair it, and I will give you the homage you deserve, “

Dominic brought it back to the monastery and restored it as best he could. He hung the picture in his cell, giving Mary the attention, awe, and devotion she deserves every day. With increasing exuberance he prayed to Our Lady and asked her for grace to please Jesus in all things.

One day, when Dominic was cleaning his cell, the sunlight landed on the picture. Dominic thought the painting was dusty and went over to clean it. The humble monk felt that he had not fulfilled his duties and apologized to Our Lady that he had neglected her picture. He even apologized for using the old rag.

As he continued to dust the image, Our Lady ‘s face began to move and she smiled at the priest. Dominic wasn’t sure what was happening and then Our Lady spoke to him and said: “Do not be afraid, my son, because your request is granted! Your prayer is answered and is part of the reward you get for the love you have for my son Jesus and me. ”

She went on to tell him that she would give him every favor he wanted. He asked her to help his friend be released from purgatory. You told him “Dominic, my son, I will free this soul from purgatory if you make many sacrifices and offer many masses for this soul. ” Then Mary’s appearance disappeared.

The appearance of Our Lady disappeared and Father Dominic knew that he had to share the painting with everyone. It was placed in the oratory of St. Charles next to the Santa Maria de la Scale church.

The painting was in the church of Santa Maria de la Scale until Dominik’s death in 1630. It was then awarded to the Bavarian Duke Maximilian. It was later awarded to Emperor Ferdinand II and returned to the Carmelite Fathers after Ferdinand’s death in 1655. In 1901 a new church was built in Vienna and the picture was given a place of honor.

Today it is in the monastery church of Vienna Döbling. On September 27, 1931 it was solemnly celebrated by Pope Pius XI. Crowned – the 300th anniversary of his arrival in Vienna.

Dominikus was declared venerable by Pius X. in 1907.