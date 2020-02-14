Kanye West isn’t the only person coming to Chi-Town for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Our Eternal President, Barack Obama, will also travel to Chicago.

Obama will join the dozens of NBA stars gathering for the all-star celebrations in the windy and very cold, windy city. According to representatives of the Obama Foundation, a conversation will be held during the night, called “Fireside Talk” with the NBA’s greatest stars, Kevin Love from Cleveland Cavaliers, Chris Paul, the Thunder Point Guard from Oklahoma City Thunder, and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee Bucks is called before the big game. The ESPN commentator and Chicago-born Michael Wilbon will also be part of the event.

According to the Obama Foundation, the focus of the conversation will be on the importance of people working in their communities to have a positive impact.

According to the Obama Foundation:

“President Obama looks forward to talking to Giannis, Kevin, Chris and Michael about one of the issues that have driven his career and now us here at the Obama Foundation: the importance of people who are committed to their community for positive ones Impact. It is exciting to be in the Chicago spotlight this weekend, and we look forward to helping you showcase this work in the city we love and where the Obama Presidential Center comes to life. “

During his presidency, Obama made it very clear that he was a hooper. So it’s no surprise that he’s back in the city where he did most of his work as a community organizer. His visit follows a sit-in at City Hall that calls for a meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to discuss ways to protect low-income residents living near the Obama Presidential Center from the risk of eviction.

We still expect Obama’s visit to be a welcome sight.

Photo: Leigh Vogel / Getty