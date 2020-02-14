Our favorite stars definitely have the time of their lives on Valentine’s Day.
If you share Valentine’s as a couple and this hot red photo shoot, your favorites will spend February 14th just as you expect: look hot, be showered with love and shower our timeline with lots of love.
Watch how all the celebrities you love show their love on Valentine’s Day.
Warning: Mushiness ahead 😉
First the couples
Pastor Henoch & Folu Adeboye
Lord, please help us as a couple to love you more and more each day in the name of Jesus.
Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola
You make me #Kpalanga @jtofashion
Khafi & Gedoni
I wish my husband, my co-pilot and my husband a happy Valentine’s Day. I told you I didn’t want to celebrate anything on Valentine’s Day (love is 365) but I woke up this morning and instead I just want to celebrate you. You are a man who is wise, who is beautiful, who cares, who loves and who is a leader. You are a man who knows how to preserve and care for this special treasure that God has given him (me). You fit me perfectly in every way and I always thank God for you. I can’t wait to officially be yours forever ❤️
Alibaba & Mary
I love you pieces …
Busola & Timi Dakolo
Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear @timidakolo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ With your support, love and care you showed an unusual representation of machismo. “I love you. To all lovers out there. Happy Valentines Day!!!
Simi & Adekunle Gold
Happy Valentines Day Big Head @ adekunlegold💜- there is a video, but I cried so you can’t see it 🤦🏾♀️
Vandora & Gbenga “Cruz”
Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear … People don’t know, but part of why I’m smiling is that I have you. We are love and it is so simple and so complicated !!!! #thecruzvan @ mrcruz_00
I’m one of those who don’t really understand the concept of Valentine, but I do know how to make you happy, and I’ll make something special every day if that’s what it takes to make you happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, dear @vandora_vandora #thecruzvan
Rotimi & Vanessa
…. Until the wheels drop 🤍 Happy Valentine’s Day, baby
… Until the wheels fall off, Happy Valentine’s Day Baby
2Baba & Annie Idibia
F O R E V E R ♥ ️😍 ♥ ️
Bambam & Teddy A.
Happy Valentines from Adenibuyan Thank you @ the.alfe for stealing this moment. They all know how husband husband can handle pictures and claims that he didn’t want to steal my shine, but had to adjust something to my dress and make silly comments! He doesn’t know that @ the.alfe is a hot guy 😉😄. Stylist: @tiannahsplacempire @elegantebytiannah MUA: @kd_beautee Hair: @dvreloaded Photographer: @ the.alfe #valentines #lovers #fanmily #family
Then the “Hot Red Jpegs”
